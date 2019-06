Drivers can expect major traffic delays near I-25 and Rio Bravo June 3 and June 4.

Some southbound lanes on the interstate will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon both days.

On Sunday, June 2 the southbound I-25 off-ramp was completely shut down from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The project is expected to wrap up this summer. For more information on the I-25 Rio Bravo Interchange, click here.