Women’s March 2020 events in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Women’s March events are happening this weekend in New Mexico. The worldwide movement and protest were inspired by President Donald Trump’s statements which many considered an attack on women’s rights. The first Women’s March was held Jan. 21, 2017.

A march will be held in Santa Fe Saturday, January 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The march will begin at 409 Old Santa Fe Trail on the east side of the state capitol.

Then, there will be a march in Albuquerque on Sunday, January 19. The Albuquerque march will be held at Civic Plaza and start at noon.

