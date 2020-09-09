Women for Trump bus tour makes stop in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pink bus filled with women is hitting the road and traveling through New Mexico showing their support for President Trump. “It’s an honor, it’s an honor to a part of this campaign, be a part of history, to be a part of the excitement. You know, everyday people that we’re meeting, everyday New Mexicans are ready for change,” said Elisa Martinez with the Women for Trump campaign.

The women for Trump bus tour is traveling everywhere from Las Cruces to Española. On Wednesday, the bus made its stop in Albuquerque.

The tour is showcasing local women’s support for the president by campaigning and helping residents register to vote. New Mexico is one of only 10 states where the bus tour will travel to.

