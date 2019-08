AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives in San Juan County are trying to figure out what led to a woman’s death near the Animas River.

The body of 62-year-old Sandra Long was found in a wooded area near Aztex last week. Detectives say it appears Long had been there for about a week, but the circumstances surrounding her death are still being investigated.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says it does not believe there is an immediate danger to the public.