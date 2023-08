SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KRQE) — The body of a 20-year-old woman was found by Customs and Border Protection officials in Sunland Park on Wednesday, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

Police and fire officials responded to the 1000 block of Camino Real around 6:09 p.m. for the body recovery, according to a tweet from the fire department. Law enforcement is investigating.