EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) — The Edgewood Police Department says they have arrested a woman faced with federal charges for setting the fire inside the Edgewood Walmart last November. Jessica Campbell was indicted last month for the November 14 fire inside the Walmart.

Campbell decided to test her luck and go back this past Saturday, but Walmart employees called Edgewood Police after she began displaying signs of suspicious activity. “They were called to possible shoplifting so our officers were called to go make contact with the parties there,” said Edgewood Police Interim Chief, David Lovato.

Once they arrived on the scene, officers were signaled by a store employee that Campbell and another male suspect had made their way to a black Scion in the parking lot. However, when the officers approached the car, Campbell and the second suspect took off. “The driver of the vehicle got into the driver’s seat and just took off down the road. When officers finally made contact after they fled the scene officers made contact with them down the road at the East Mountain Grill parking lot,” said Lovato.

After a short one-mile pursuit just north of the Walmart, officers made contact and arrested Campbell in the Katrina’s East Mountain Grill parking lot. When they identified her they found she had a federal warrant out for her arrest.

It was there they made the connection that she was in fact Jessica Campbell who was wanted for committing arson. “It’s huge not only for the department but for the community. Obviously, when the Walmart burnt down it disrupted the whole town because we have a lot of community members who come here,” Lovato said.

As for the second male suspect, Manuel Lara, he tried fleeing the scene disguising himself as a restaurant customer looking to use the restroom but was quickly arrested by police. Edgewood Police Interim Chief, David Lovato says Lara has no connection to the Edgewood Walmart fire.