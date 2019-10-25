Woman tries to escape as boyfriend leads police on a chase

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A wild chase through Roswell reached high speeds and nearly caused multiple crashes. At one point, a woman even dove out of the speeding car to get to safety.

A Chaves County Sheriff’s deputy sitting in his office on October 16 spotted a pick-up truck speeding toward his office and a woman trying to get out of the vehicle. The truck took off, and that’s when the deputy called in Roswell police.

The chase started just after noon, and speeds hit 60 mph in downtown Roswell. The suspect, Gabriel Chacon, drove erratically into oncoming lanes, nearly hitting other drivers and hopping curbs.

As Chacon began to slow down approaching the intersection of Hobbs and Lea Street, the woman in the truck jumped out of the vehicle.

“He just threw a female out of the vehicle,” said the Roswell police officer.

“He’s high on meth, he wouldn’t stop the truck. I had to jump out,” said the woman.

“Over there at the stop sign, I had to put the truck on park, because he was like tripping out. He’s like give me the keys, then he took away the keys and started the truck again, that’s when he started running,” she said.

The truck then sped away and was stopped after he struck a parked car.

Gabriel Chacon did admit to taking meth earlier in the day. His license was already revoked from a previous DWI.