NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman who allegedly stole nearly $100,000 from the Jemez Pueblo has taken a plea deal.

According to documents, Beverly Scott worked as a clerk for the Pueblo in 2019 when she issued 26 checks to herself, putting her own name on payments meant for vendors doing business with the Pueblo.

Scott is facing up to 10 years in prison and will have to pay restitution of nearly $400,000.