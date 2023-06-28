SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico sheriff’s office patrolling its Facebook comment section has led to a lawsuit over free speech. A Santa Fe woman is suing the County of Santa Fe Board of Commissioners after she got blocked from commenting on the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“We have to hold the line on issues like this, even if it is something that is easy to dismiss,” said civil rights attorney Ken Stalter.

In a Facebook post celebrating sheriff’s deputies last month, Santa Fe resident Margery Albillar posted links, criticizing the sheriff’s work in serving evictions. Those comments were deleted, then she was reportedly blocked.

“My client has been researching the sheriff’s conduct and how he goes about removing people from homes after a foreclosure,” added Stalter.

Albillar was evicted earlier this year from a Santa Fe home, then in March, the sheriff’s office charged her with breaking into the house. Those charges have since been dropped.

“She has a dispute ongoing, still pending in the courts, about a foreclosure proceeding. We strongly suspect that there is some retaliation that is going on,” said Stalter.

Albillar is suing the county, claiming a violation of the New Mexico Civil Rights Act.

“The sheriff’s office deleted her comments and blocked her; that is not allowed under the constitution,” said Stalter.

Melanie Majors with the Foundation for Open Government said, while most government sites have policies on removing obscene comments, the post in question doesn’t appear that way.

“My sense is that the question is a little unresolved under the first amendment. Just because someone is questioning the actions of the agency, that doesn’t necessarily fall under profanity or other such items,” said Majors.

The lawsuit aims to get Albillar unblocked on the sheriff’s Facebook page and a payout for damages. Neither the sheriff nor county commissioners would comment on the lawsuit