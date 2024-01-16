LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University professor and the university are being sued. In a lawsuit, the plaintiff claims he sexually abused female students and that NMSU didn’t handle it properly. “I think the two biggest things are validation and accountability,” said Paul Linnenburger, the plaintiff for the attorney.

In a lawsuit first filed in 2022, which is now in federal court, the woman accuses former kinesiology professor Joseph Berning and his wife and fellow faculty member, Carole Carson, of ongoing abuse. It also claims the duo used their power in the department to manipulate and sexually assault her. “Ultimately combined, they engaged in several years of abusive behavior towards here as well as numerous instances of unwanted, coerced sexual conduct,” said Linnenburger.

The lawsuit also alleges Berning of inappropriately targeting female students for more than a decade and names NMSU for not handling it properly. The lawsuit claims allegations against Berning with another female student came to the university’s attention in 2013 and that he was not ‘meaningfully disciplined.’

“In addition, there have been reports that for instance, it was somewhat of an open secret within the department that this professor had a quote-unquote type of student that he was attracted to,” said Linnenburger.

Then, when this plaintiff came forward with a Title XI complaint in 2021, Linnenburger said NMSU investigated the claim but never went through with a hearing.

“We showed up the day of the hearing and we were informed by the university that they were dismissing the matter and that they had allowed him to retire on the eve of that hearing, and just sort of quietly leave,” he said.

After filing the lawsuit, more instances within NMSU came out including the high-profile case of sexual assault within the basketball program. “We’ve now learned about the instances within the athletic department, instances within other areas of NMSU which have come out recently, which really makes you question what is it about this institution, about the way this institution is run, that permits this type of behavior to continue and be so widespread,” said Linnenburger.

He said his client wants Berning to be held accountable and change within the institution. “Her primary concern at this point really is to make sure number one, Professor Berning is held fully accountable. And number two, the other people in the institutions are held accountable in a way that will hopefully alter their own behavior so that this doesn’t happen to someone else,” he said.

Berning is not facing any criminal charges for the allegations at this point.