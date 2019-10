SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wheelchair-bound woman is suing the city of Santa Fe after an accident at an intersection.

According to the complaint, Toni Camp was crossing the street at Galisteo and San Francisco Street back in October 2017, when her wheelchair tipped over backward and Camp hit her head on the sidewalk.

The complaint blames the accident on defects with the sidewalk. She is seeking damages from the city.