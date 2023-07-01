BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) — Belen police are investigating a homicide at a restaurant. It happened Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots just after 7 p.m. Friday night at the Sonic on Main Street.

Officers found Lisa Swift-Bird, who had been shot in the chest. She died on the scene.

Police said just before the shooting a verbal argument had broke out.

Donald Lewis, 25, of Belen, was charged with her murder. He was taken to the Valencia County Detention Center. It’s not clear what led up to the argument and shooting.