CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman will serve a 12-year prison sentence for her role in an October 2021 murder.

Beatrice Rivera, 55, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder in connection with the death of Ivan Luevano.

Clovis Police Department said Rivera directed two relatives, David Valdez and Victor Quintanilla, to rob Luevano, who was allegedly selling marijuana out of his home.

Luevano fought back but was shot 3 to 4 times, leading to his death.

Quintanilla was arrested a short time later and is scheduled to go to trial in April. Valdez was arrested in Oklahoma last year but has not yet been extradited.

Meanwhile, Rivera must serve 85% of her sentence. This means she won’t be eligible for parole until 2032.