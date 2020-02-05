Live Now
Woman sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping, beating a man

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Portales woman will spend nearly two decades behind bars for kidnapping and beating a man.

A judge sentenced 24-year-old Esperanza Tarango yesterday to 18 years in prison. Prosecutors say she and two men forced the victim into a vehicle in October 2018 and bound his wrists before beating him with a hatchet, burning his back and shooting him with a BB gun.

Tarango faced a maximum of 24 years. Being a violent offense, she must serve at least 85 percent of her 18-year sentence.

