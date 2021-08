NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New video shows the moments a woman is rescued after being injured along a remote dirt trail. Officials say a 60-year-old woman was hurt while riding an off-road motorcycle along the Continental Divide Trail, west of Chicoma Mountain around 6:30 Saturday night.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office brought in a helicopter and a medic helped rescue the woman. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.