NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cheryl Walker-Stiles was sentence Monday for a 2021 DWI crash that left the passenger in her vehicle dead. A judge suspended a 15 year sentence, leaving Walker-Stiles to serve five years of probation.

In November 2021, 73-year-old Cheryl Walker-Stiles was celebrating her birthday with her partner, Harold McCarty, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, asked Walker-Stiles to drive because he was not feeling well. She ended up rolling the vehicle on I-40. McCarty died in the accident and Walker-Stiles was taken into custody. The family spoke at the trial, asking the judge for a light sentence.