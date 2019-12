CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The former director of a Clovis senior meals program has pleaded no contest to embezzlement. Cherisse Perez stole more than $24,000 from the Curry Resident Senior Meals Association.

Court documents say when the group began investigating suspicious transactions, Perez wrote an apology letter and asked them to let her pay back $4,000. That money was also fraudulently obtained.

She’s set to be sentenced on December 23.