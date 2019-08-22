Woman known for hoarding cats charged with animal cruelty again

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A known cat hoarder is back at it. Ten years after she was forced to give up 100 cats she’s been charged again for having dozens of them.

Heide Burge is now facing 48 charges, for everything from animal cruelty to letting her animals run at large.

“The initial call came in as a complaint as animal cruelty off of Navajo,” said Jess Weston, the Director of Valencia County Animal Control. “We went out, we did see some issues at a property off Navajo, and we have a pending investigation.”

Valencia County Animal Control went out to the property in the Meadow Lake area, to the home of Heide Burge. Ten years ago, KRQE News 13 reported on Burge after Valencia County Animal Control found her living in squalor with more than a hundred cats.

That home was also in Meadow Lake. All of the cats had to be put down. At the time, investigators couldn’t even enter the home. Burge was charged with animal cruelty.

Now, Burge is facing similar charges again. Last week, her neighbors filed a complaint against her for traipsing through their yards in the middle of the night, shining flashlights into their homes.

They also claim she was taking pictures of their properties to cause harm and showing up at their jobs. It was that trespassing investigation that led animal control to her property — and more cats. Animal Control won’t say how many cats she had, or what’s happened to them.

When Burge was charged over a decade ago, Animal Control ordered her to leave the property for a week so they could get the cats out of her home. She struck a plea deal and avoided jail time.