ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified the woman whose body was found at the scene of an explosion in southern New Mexico.

Juanita Edwards was the owner of the home that exploded last week. Neighbors say she was 85-years-old. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

The New Mexico Gas Company is part of the investigation and they say after removing a meter, they discovered a gas leak.