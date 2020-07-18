Woman in hospital after being attacked by bear at Los Alamos ski lodge

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Alamos woman is in the hospital after a bear attack Friday night at the Pajarito Ski area.

Game and Fish says the 37-year-old woman was sitting on the deck at the lodge with her husband, watching the comet Neowise, when the bear approached. The woman’s husband called police because the bear chased his wife and attacked her in the parking lot.

She was flown to UNM Hospital with several injuries, including broken bones, a collapsed lung, bite marks, and scratches. Responding officers found a bear in the area, and DNA samples collected form the victim will determine if it was the bear that attacked.

