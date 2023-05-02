NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter. The charge stems from a deadly dog attack in February in Tucumcari. Now, she will stand trial.

Montoya’s attorney waived her preliminary hearing, and now the case goes to District Court. State police said Mary Montoya and her son Kristopher Morris owned five dogs that were roaming around Tucumcari.

Police believe at least two of them mauled 64-year-old Stanley Hartt as he walked near the high school. Morris’ preliminary hearing is set for May 11.