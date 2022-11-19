HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement officials in Lea County are looking into a death. The county sheriff’s office responded to the scene Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to the 200 block of E Carter Lane in Hobbs around 4:15 p.m. Friday for an “unwanted subject.”

Once they arrived on the scene, deputies found a dead woman inside a vehicle. She was identified as Vanessa Najera, 29. In a Facebook post, officials said it is a homicide investigation.

If you have information about this death, please call 575-263-6488 for Sgt. Grady or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.