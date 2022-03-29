NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing involuntary manslaughter charges on the Jicarilla Apache Reservation. Thirty-seven-year-old Laurice Montoya is accused of getting into an argument with a man who had been staying with her, pushing him over a coach, and hitting him twice in the back of the head with a snow shovel. Montoya will remain in custody until tria.
Woman facing voluntary manslaughter charges in northern NM
by: Anna Padilla
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter