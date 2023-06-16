Students within the department of Forestry at New Mexico Highlands University work on post-fire restoration research.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After losing everything to the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire, one woman is donating the land and where she used to call home in the name of science.

Linda LaGrange lived at her home near Mora for 30 years. Even though her house and land were lost in the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire, she is bringing new life to the area she loved.

“Going back was hard for me because every tree was charred and was not going to survive. We started talking about what we were going to do, and I said, ‘I’d like to donate it to the forestry department at Highlands,’” said LaGrange.

Lagrange, who is semi-retired, teaches psychology at New Mexico Highlands University. She is now donating the 15-acre plot to the school. The landscape she mentions is perfect to study with it’s high ponderosa’s, scrub, and a river that runs through it.

“We’ve got a thesis student who’s doing his master’s thesis on what type of foliage they can grow and will do well after a fire because this fire killed everything. Even the biome in the soil,” mentioned LaGrange.

Students started studying the land last fall. The Department of Forestry at NMHU is working on post-fire restoration research where they set up different plots of the land to study which ground soil is best for regrowth.

“A lot of our students in forestry at Highlands go on to work for the United States Forest Service and the more they know about the consequences of forest fires, the better they’ll be at their jobs,” said LaGrange.

Though it’s been a year, LaGrange and her husband decided to move back to the Mora area where they are building a home. Until the new house is ready, she enjoys living in Albuquerque where she stays busy hiking and volunteering.

“I used to not like the big city, but Albuquerque has the most accessible hiking of any city I’ve ever lived in… we’ve been doing a lot of getting acquainted with Albuquerque and it’s been fun. It’s been great,” added LaGrange.

LaGrange said the property needs to be appraised first before being transferred to the university. She hopes it will officially be the schools land in a few months.