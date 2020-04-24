Woman discharged from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –  We want to show you the positive coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. The video shows a woman diagnosed with COVID-19 leaving a Santa Fe hospital Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center posting a video on their Facebook page, you can see people cheering as she leaves. In the post, the hospital says a very special person was discharged Thursday adding one of our COVID patients is now well and on her way to recovery.

