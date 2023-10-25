RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman died after being hit by multiple vehicles in Rio Rancho Tuesday night, according to Rio Rancho Police Department Captain Jacquelynn Reedy.

The woman was hit on New Mexico State Road 528 at the intersection of Southern Boulevard SE. The police department received calls for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle around 10:09 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found the woman dead. Investigators learned the woman “disregarded traffic safety signals entering the intersection while traffic was flowing, and was struck by multiple motor vehicles,” Reedy stated in an email.

Rio Rancho Police said they will not release the name of the woman until the next of kin is notified.