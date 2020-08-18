Woman charged with stealing food from restaurant

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is accused of stealing food from a Roswell restaurant kitchen and assaulting officers. Police arrested 27-year-old Sofia Solis after, they say, she ordered a pizza from a Pizza Hut and refused to pay.

They say she then went into the kitchen, took more food and left. When an officer tracked her down she claimed she was a pop star named ‘Selena Quinteria.’ Solis is charged with falsely obtaining services, resisting an officer and concealing identity. Then, a separate battery charge was filed after police say she bit and kicked officer at the police station.

