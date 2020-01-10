Woman arrested at local massage parlor for allegedly offering happy endings

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – A massage parlor in a village just outside Albuquerque is accused of offering up happy endings for customers—and it’s not just the business that is facing trouble.

Bosque Farms Police said the massage parlor was not open for long before tips of suspicious activity came flooding in.

It is usually pretty quiet at the shopping center in Bosque Farms.

“I have lived here my whole life,” Shaylee Milton, who works at Action RV, said. “It has always been a very nice community.”

That all changed this morning.

“We walked out, and we just saw a bunch of police,” Milton said.

Milton saw police bust into the Sunflower Massage Parlor across the parking lot from where she works.

“They had it all blocked off, so we thought it was a break-in…” Milton said.

After weeks of undercover work at the salon, police arrested a 50-year-old Hong Juan Zhang of Albuquerque who investigators said agreed to have sex with an undercover agent for money.

“I have seen a lot of people there at night, very late at night,” Milton said.

The woman is also accused of offering the deal to other customers.

“Weird things, I mean I knew something was going on…” Milton said.

Milton and others had their suspicions.

“We had a customer come by and in a joking way talk about the massage parlor across the parking lot, and apparently they have a boom boom in addition to regular massage services…” Mark Podeyn at Action RV said.

Police said the raid comes as undercover detectives are working to locate victims and offenders of prostitution and human trafficking at massage parlors within the village.

“Typically, criminals like to come to smaller areas and more rural areas and hide in plain sight,” Bosque Farms Police Chief Paul Linson said.

“If that is happening in Bosque Farms, then who is going over there?” Podeyn asked.

While police investigate the client list at the massage parlor, Milton said she is keeping a watchful eye on the entire community.

“Anyone who knows anyone down here knows we are practically a family,” Milton said. “Everyone knows everyone, so it is weird to us.”

Several items were seized for evidence from the business Thursday morning. While it is unclear what they collected, police said it will continue to be an on-going multi-jurisdictional effort.

Court documents indicate that the shop was only open for four months. The employee arrested is charged with prostitution.