Woman allegedly stole four pythons from New Mexico pet store

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- A pet store owner is asking for the public’s help getting a unique python back after it was snatched from their store. While police have identified the suspected thief, the snake is gone.

That theft happened at the Wildlife Safari pet store on October 27th. Owner David Sexton believes it was a tag team at work.

“A tall blonde haired lady came in and asked me if I would help her with some product in the back of my store. I proceeded to follow her back to that area, that’s when she received a phone call” said David.

It’s hard to see from the video but Sexton says in one clip you can see the woman getting on her tippy toes and reaching into the tub, grabbing the snake, dropping it into her bag, and walking out.

Sexton says he didn’t realize until the next day while cleaning enclosures that, that snake was gone, along with 3 others.

That’s when Sexton checked the video. He recognized the alleged thief as Kapri Wixon, a customer who used to visit the shop frequently.

Police arrested Kapri at her home, where they located 3 of the 4 missing snakes. All of them in Crown Royal bags with hand warmers inside. Sexton says it was so hot, the snakes could have died. Now he is worried about the fate of the 4th snake.

“With live animals there is a life or death situation involved, people steal stuff didn’t pay anything for it to get it so they don’t take good care of it” said Sexton.

He’s asking anyone with information on its whereabouts to contact Police.