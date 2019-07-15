Woman accused of stealing over $24,000 from senior meals organization

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from a senior meals organization.

Cherisse Perez is accused of pocketing more than $24,000 from the Curry Resident Senior Meals Association where she used to be the director.

Court documents say when the agency began investigating suspicious transactions, Perez wrote an apology letter, asked they give her another chance and paid back $4,000.

They later learned that $4,000 was also obtained fraudulently. She allegedly used the embezzled money for car payments, insurance, hotel stays, and rental cars.