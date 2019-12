SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bartender is charged with stealing from veterans at their local VFW.

Johana Sandoval worked at the Santa Fe VFW back in 2017. She’s accused of using her personal phone and Square to take credit card payments and pocketing the money instead of running them through the organization’s machines.

It’s unclear how much she allegedly stole, but the VFW estimates it’s at least $2,500. Sandoval is charged with larceny.