AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman almost had livestock investigators fooled with a dye job and haircut after she was accused of going to great lengths to disguise a stolen horse. A frustrated Alyssa Nelson threatened livestock board investigators who are looking into a claim that she stole a horse.

“They saw the horse that you have in your trailer on your property and they recognize it as one they were missing, that got taken from their place on January 26,” said the livestock inspector.

“I’ve had this horse since 2017. I have its bill of sale,” Nelson said.

At first, investigators think the victims are wrong. “That’s not the same horse. Your guys’ horse has a left rear sock, he doesn’t have any sock,” the livestock inspector said.

“They tried to dye it,” said the victim.

The family goes on to explain they were tipped off and were told Nelson first stole their horse from their Ranch in Aztec, then dyed the horse’s rear leg to hide a distinct white marking and cut his name.

Investigators took the horse to the San Juan County Fairgrounds where Nelson can’t provide any veterinary records or show pictures proving she owns the horse. Investigators asked her if they can wash his back leg.

“Oh, I will warn you guys. He is very water afraid. You can do it. He’s just going to freak out,” Nelson said.

It’s not seen on camera, but investigators scrubbed all four legs and say it’s clear one leg had been dyed. Nelson couldn’t explain the dye and was soon taken into custody while the horse got returned to his rightful owners.

Nelson is also charged with forgery, accused of putting together a false bill of sale for the horse. Horse thefts aren’t that common these days in New Mexico. The state’s livestock board had 21 reports of missing or stolen horses last year, most of the cases where they just wandered away.