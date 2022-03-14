NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A judge will decide Monday if the woman accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash on I-25 near Santa Fe will remain behind bars until trial. Jeannine Jaramillo is accused of lying to police about being kidnapped then leading police on a wrong way chase in a stolen car. The chase ended in a crash that killed Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran and retired firefighter Frank Lovato.

Jaramillo is charged with first degree murder and prosecutors have added a depraved mind murder charge as an alternative. This means instead of proving the killings were intentional, prosecutors need to prove she knew her actions were dangerous to the lives of others.

A pre-trial detention motion has been filed for Jaramillo. She will go before a judge Monday afternoon.