With weather warming up, NMDOT reminds drivers to look out for motorcyclists

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and the New Mexico Department of Transportation wants to remind all drivers to share the road.

Motorcyclists are 28% more likely to die in a crash and five times more likely to be injured than drivers in passenger vehicles according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last year there were 957 motorcycle crashes in New Mexico and 57 fatalities according to a news release from NMDOT.

“Even the smallest momentary lapse in a driver’s awareness can result in the death of an unseen motorcyclist,” said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval in a news release. “By raising motorists’ awareness, both drivers and riders will be safer sharing the road.”

Safe riding practices can help reduce the number of motorcyclist facilitates and injuries. NMDOT is urging drivers and motorcyclists to share the road and be alert. They also want to remind motorcyclists to get the proper licensing.