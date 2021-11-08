With wait times down, MVD to keep appointment-only model, expanded online services

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Field Division states that field offices will continue to operate on an appointment-only basis as its implementation has improved service times. The department will also continue its online services that were initially developed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release, MVD reports that since the start of its appointment-only model in March 2021, it has dramatically reduced wait times as the percentage of customers who wait 30 minutes or less has increased to 94%.
The percentage of customers who wait 10 minutes or less has increased to 60%. Appointments can be booked online at mvdonline.com and by phone by calling 888-683-4636.
Those applying for a new license or ID can fill out an application ahead of time which will also save time on the day of their appointment. In addition to appointments, MVD also expanded its self-service options which allow customers to be serviced without coming into the office for common transactions.
Self-service transactions include:
- Renewing drivers’s licenses and vehicle registrations, updating addresses or insurance information, renewing parking placards, paying citations, and more can be done online at mvdonline.com
- License and vehicle registration renewals, payment of citations and other fees can be done through the automated phone system at 888-683-4636 which accepts credit and debit card payments
- Vehicle registration renewal including on-site sticker printing and citation payments can be done at two self-service kiosks in Albuquerque: Albertsons at San Mateo and Montgomery and Albertsons at Juan Tabo and Candelaria