CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Witches in Carlsbad turned out along the Pecos River to have some spooky fun ahead of Halloween. This year’s “Witches Paddle the Pecos” took place Saturday.

About 50 people decked out in their Halloween costumes and took to the water during a beautiful day in Carlsbad. The event started at 11 a.m.

Young and old and everyone in between took part in the event which was organized by Trisha Shelley. In a social media post, she said she hopes to make it an ongoing event every year.