NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local favorite can now be made and served at home. WisePies says its pizzas are now available at Smith’s grocery stores across New Mexico.

The rollout includes the Hatch green chile four-cheese pizza and the Hatch green chile pepperoni pizza with traditional crust. WiseChoice Foods is the first and only pizza company from New Mexico and the bake-at-home pizzas will be available in eight other states too.

