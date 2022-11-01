NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WisePies Pizza is partnering with Make-a-Wish to help children in need. The partnership will feature a cinnamon apple drizzle dessert pizza called “Wish Pies.”

The pizzas will have a cinnamon crust topped with cinnamon sugar sauce and diced apples. One dollar from each pizza will go to Make-a-Wish and will help fund more wishes for children. The company has a goal of raising $300,000. The pizzas are available at Walmart locations through December 24.