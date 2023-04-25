CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The nuclear waste storage site near Carlsbad has hit a significant milestone.

The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant said drivers bringing the radioactive material to the facility have traveled 16 million miles without a serious accident or injury. That’s equal to 33 roundtrips to the moon.

“The safety of our shipments and operations at WIPP is our top priority,” said Mark Bollinger, acting manager for EM’s Carlsbad Field Office. “What is really impressive is if you include the miles driven without waste shipments, it is over 32 million safe miles. The credit goes to the men and women who transport these shipments on a daily basis; they are the best in the business.”

Since operations began in 1999, WIPP has received more than 13,000 shipments of waste.