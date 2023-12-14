NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the winter storm that rolled in Thursday, December 14, some national monuments and historic sites in New Mexico are adjusting operating hours.

Bandelier National Monument is closed for the entire day (Thursday, December 14). Hazardous driving conditions near the monument prompted the closure early Thursday morning. For updates, check this link.

Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument is currently on a two-hour delay. That means Abó, Quarai, and Headquarters visitor centers are open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, December 14. Gran Quivira is open, but the visitor center at Gran Quivira is closed for the winter season.