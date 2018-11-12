Winter weather driving tips from NMDOT

Are you winter weather ready? The NMDOT has issued the following safe winter driving tips:
- Reduce your speed. The best accident prevention on snow and ice is to SLOW DOWN and leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you for emergencies.
- Practice good winter driving techniques. Keep your gas tank full, turn on your headlights, keep your windshield washer fluid full with antifreeze, keep winter driving chains in your vehicle, have a winter survival kit, which includes:
- Flashlight
- Hand warmers packets
- First-aid supplies
- High energy snacks
- Bottled water and read your owner’s manual for special instructions on driving 4-wheel drive vehicles and vehicles with ABS on snow and ice.
- Avoid driving in a snow cloud. Large vehicles, such as semi-trailer trucks and snowplows, may produce dense clouds of blowing snow that make it difficult for drivers to see. When drivers encounter snow clouds, they should stay back to avoid the cloud.
- Plan ahead and be patient. Delays are common during bad weather. Leave a little earlier and be patient with delays
- Check before you pass. Know where a snowplow and blade are before trying to pass. On multi-lane highways, the plow can be in your blind spot. Before attempting to pass make sure it is safe.
- Pay attention to weather forecasts. Winter storms in New Mexico can become severe quickly, so stay tuned to weather forecasts when planning your trip.
- Don’t use cruise control. Never use cruise control when the roads are in slippery conditions. Using your cruise control can reduce your control of the vehicle if your tires begin to skid or slip.
- Know your current road conditions. Visit the NMDOT website for current road advisory information at http://nmroads.com, or dial 511 in the state, or call 1-800-432-4269. You can also view KRQE’s Traffic Map.
- Wear your seatbelt. Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers also “buckle up.”