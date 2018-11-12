Winter weather driving tips from NMDOT

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - It's a park where everyone can play. The City of Santa Fe is looking to build a high-tech, sensory field perfect for people with disabilities.

"They are amazing," said Angelic Chavez. "I want them to lead, I want them to encourage their peers." Chavez is Jared and Savannah's mom. "Both of them have special needs and they inspire me to work up all kinds of things in this city," said Chavez.