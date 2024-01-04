NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is a large winter storm system moving across the state bringing widespread snow and light rain south. Snow will continue throughout this evening before tapering off overnight. Roads will be slick with temperatures significantly cooling off overnight.

Tomorrow will be much drier with cold temperatures sticking around. Another storm will arrive Saturday, bringing more light snow to northeast New Mexico. Temperatures will remain cool. Another, even stronger storm will arrive Sunday.

The storm Sunday into Monday will bring more widespread snow and even colder temperatures. Below average temperatures will stick around into next week.