Latest winter storm blankets parts of New Mexico in snow

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is snow on the ground from Espanola to Albuquerque.

As KRQE News 13’s crew drove from downtown Albuquerque to Bernalillo around 2 p.m., the snow just kept picking up.

KRQE News 13 had crews all across New Mexico on Thursday. Near downtown Albuquerque, people at Tingley Beach were braving the elements continuing to fish through the snow.

Up north, they saw a lot more. Video taken near the National Cemetery in Santa Fe shows snow blanketing the area, completely covering the roadways.

In Rio Rancho and Albuquerque’s Westside, the conditions weren’t as severe. Video shows flurries near Unser and Montano.

People in Bernalillo had mixed feelings about the winter weather.

“I love it. It’s about time we got some snow around here, a little moisture and everything else, take my son sledding over here in the mountain and everything,” Daniel Sena said.

“It’s awful cold out here and wet and snowing and people are staying in. I don’t blame them, that’s what I intend to do too,” Carolyn Pecheco said.

It appears businesses are also preparing for the weather. Workers were salting the sidewalks and stairs outside of the Sandoval County Courthouse earlier this afternoon.

Overall, people say they plan to stay in Thursday night, as conditions are only expected to get worse.

The Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to be cautious as roads may be wet and become icy as the temperature drops.

State Police are also strongly urging people to stay ‬ off the roads Thursday night and not travel. If you choose to travel, you can expect long delays ‬and road closures. Make sure you have food, water, blankets, and warm clothing in‬ your vehicle.

Semi-Trucks and vehicles are asked to use snow chains when driving on ‬

‪snow-packed and icy roads. Drive slowly, use a lower gear, and avoid sudden ‬braking.