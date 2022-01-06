Winter conditions close Lake Maloya, Lake Alice at Sugarite Canyon State Park

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Lake Maloya and Lake Alice at Sugarite Canyon State Park near Raton are temporarily closed due to recent weather conditions. According to the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department State Parks Division, ice is forming on the lakes and officials have declared them unsafe at this time.

In a news release, EMNRD states that park staff will continue to monitor ice conditions and will announce when the lakes are safe for winter activities. The Lake Alice Campground is open on a first-come-first-served basis and all of the park trails remain open.

Both Lake Maloya and Lake Alice are popular fishing locations for rainbow trout. Sugarite Canyon State Park makes up 4,000 acres located six miles northeast of Raton. The park features 20 miles of hiking trails, two campgrounds, and the remains of a historic coal mining camp.

For information on fishing and lake conditions throughout the year, all Sugarite Canyon State Park at 575-445-5607. Additional information on State Parks can be found at emnrd.state.nm.us.