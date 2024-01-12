NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Last year, the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) launched a naming contest for their snowplows.

The results are in. See them below:

District 1: “Sleetwood Mac” and “Snowplowpilla”

District 2: “Billy the Skid” and “That’s all Slick”

District 3: “Better Call Salt” and “Darth Blader”

District 4: “Walter Whiteout” and “EE, I Snow, huh?”

District 5: “Snowzobra” and “Bisc-Snow-Chito”

District 6: “Ctrl-Salt-Delete” and “Mr. Snow It All”

NMDOT said more than 23,000 votes were cast.