CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Cannon Air Force Base is putting on for the community, with its first air show in five years.

“The last one was in 2018,” said Colonel Terence Taylor, Commander of Cannon Air Force Base. “So we’re excited to open up the base to the public, and put a lot of things on display for folks to see hopefully generate a lot of a lot of enthusiasm, you know, with respect to the air force and air power, but excited to put put put things on demo for the for the local community.”

The Wings Over Cannon Air Show will feature a variety of displays and demos from some of the highest-trained personnel in the world.

“Folks will be able to come, come on to the base and view a lot of static displays, or, you know, aircraft and setups and those types of things on this side of the bay. There will also be aerial demonstrations,” Col. Taylor said.

Cannon Air Force Base has some of the most advanced equipment on the planet. From the CV-22 Osprey, built right here in Amarillo, to the AC-130J Gunship, that KAMR’s Roushell Hamilton Jr. profiled last year.

We can’t tell you if those will be in the show or not, because Cannon personnel is keeping the lineup pretty close to the chest right now.

But, it’ll definitely feature some high-flying action.

“The whole point of this is to open things up for the community and, and expose the community to some of the things that that we get to see here every day. But we’re also bringing in the a 10 demo team. So that’s, you know, a bit of a faster moving demonstration team, they’re going to be able to do some aerobatics and those types of things to get every you know, to to show off their capabilities as well,” Col. Taylor explained.

The show is free and open to the public.

The action starts at 8 a.m., Saturday, April 22. For more information, click here.