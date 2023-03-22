SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico landfill has closed. Officials cited the weather.
According to county government officials, the Sandoval County Landfill closed at 1 p.m. Wednesday. High winds prompted the decision.