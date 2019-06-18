Window to seek financial settlement against Archdiocese of Santa Fe closes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people are seeking financial compensation for alleged sexual abuse by priests in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.

Court records obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican show 340 people filed claims by Monday’s deadline. The move follows the release of a list including 78 clergy members of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe credibly accused of sexual abuse.

In December 2018, the Archdiocese sought bankruptcy protection in anticipation of the filings. Attorney’s for alleged abuse victims say Monday’s tally is likely well below the actual number of survivors.