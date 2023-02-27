CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend’s high winds caused problems throughout the state. In Clovis, police say they got 63 calls for service on Sunday, Feb. 26, which is two and half times the number of calls they got the week before.

Those service calls included 24 downed poles or wires, at least six downed trees, and a handful of medical calls tied to wind or power outages. According to police, there was also one fire and two trampolines that went flying. The Clovis Police Department called it a “pretty rough day.”