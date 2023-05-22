NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For months, the community has wondered if the Aggie basketball player who shot and killed a UNM student will face charges. Monday night, it was announced he will not be charged.

Surveillance video from that November night shows Mike Peake shooting back at Brandon Travis, as Travis was chasing Peake and opening fire.

Travis was killed, and Peake was wounded. Even though the video shows Peake acting in self-defense, the question has been: Would he face charges for having a gun on a university campus? It’s not allowed under state law.

On Monday, the office of District Attorney Sam Bregman confirmed Peake will not be charged.

They said it was actually the office of the previous DA Raul Torrez who made that call, after reviewing the weight of evidence. Bregman’s office has chosen to maintain that decision.